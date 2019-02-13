Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota stunned the national assembly when he held it to ransom‚ refusing to address the house until President Cyril Ramaphosa returned to the chamber on Wednesday.

Shortly before Lekota took to the podium during day two of the debate on the State of the Nation Address‚ Ramaphosa briefly stepped out of the house.

When he noticed that‚ Lekota in an unprecedented move refused to speak until the president returned.

"Madam speaker‚ shouldn't I wait for the president‚" he said‚ to which presiding officer Thandi Modise said: "No honourable Lekota‚ please proceed now you're wasting your time‚ please proceed."

"The president addressed me when he was here on the podium [last Thursday]. I want the president because I want to answer some of the things he said to me‚ he called me by name‚" replied Lekota.