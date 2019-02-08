'I would do it again' - guard who saved lives

Nkanyiso Xaba risked his life when he pulled patients out of the burning Umphumulo Hospital, north of Durban, on Tuesday.

And the 30-year-old security guard says he would do it again, despite collapsing and having to receive treatment for smoke inhalation.

Xaba is employed by a private security firm at the hospital. As three wards caught alight, he burst in through a window to rescue a nurse and a patient who were trapped in a smoke-filled TB ward.

According to the KwaZulu-Natal health department, a mental healthcare patient

reportedly started a fire in the psychiatric seclusion ward.

At the time, there were 16 patients next door in the male medical ward and two in the TB male ward. The man had been searched to ensure he had no dangerous items in his possession before he was left in the seclusion ward.

But later, while taking a walk to the main gate, Xaba looked back and noticed clouds of smoke emerging from the building he had just left.

"He rushed to the scene and found nurses, doctors, general orderlies ... trying to remove patients while scrambling to douse the fire, which had turned into a huge blaze," the KZN health department said.