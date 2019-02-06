PSL leaders Bidvest Wits eclipse last season's points

Premier Soccer League leaders Bidvest Wits mean business this season with the club having already surpassed their total points tally from the previous campaign.

The Students's resurgence is in full swing with the team having collected 37 points from 19 games - one point more than they had last season.

Last season, Gavin Hunt's men finished a lowly 13th with an unimpressive 36 points in 30 games.

This time, in what is a hallmark of Hunt's great sides, Wits have been grinding out results, with 11 wins, four losses and four draws.

"That's football," Hunt exclaimed. "The year before we had 60 points when we won the league. A few results here and there changes things. The games that we won 1-0 this year we lost by the same margin last year and that's the bottom line. Anybody in the PSL can beat anybody on a given day no matter how much money the other spent."