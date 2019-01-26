International relations minister Lindiwe Sisulu has made it clear that South Africa will not support the US’s efforts for the United Nations Security Council to recognise Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as president.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines during a visit to India‚ Sisulu said South Africa only recognises Nicholas Maduro as president of the troubled South American country.

“South Africa’s position is that we recognise the duly-elected‚ democratically-elected president of Venezuela until such time as he steps down‚ or until such time as there is an election‚” Sisulu told reporters.

On Wednesday‚ Guaido declared himself acting president during an opposition rally in Caracas which Maduro described as an attempted coup.

The US has pushed for Guaido to be recognised‚ taking the matter urgently to be discussed in the security council later on Saturday in New York.