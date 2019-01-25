Pompeo to urge UN Security Council to recognize Venezuela's Guaido

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will brief the UN Security Council on Saturday on Venezuela and urge member countries to recognise opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's interim president, the State Department said in a statement on Friday.

The meeting of the 15-member council was requested by the United States after Washington and a string of countries in the region said they recognised Guaido as head of state and urged President Nicolas Maduro to step down.

The U.N. request faces opposition from Russia.