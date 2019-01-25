Sirunu loves telling tales about life experiences

Nkcubeko Sirunu plans to wow South Africans with his grungy voice as he takes hip- hop to new heights.

The Queenstown-born, Eastern Cape, muso also known as Kulturiko, has released a new single - Riko.

Sirunu was discovered recently by Asanda Empires, a recording company owned by Asanda Mabengwana, who made a name in the music industry when he was a member of the 90s kwaito group Tribe.

"Growing up I had no voice, however, music was the only way to grab people's attention and be listened to. I loved telling stories about my life experiences through music. I have been through so much in my life and I want to motivate others on a similar journey to never give up," Sirunu says.

Riko is also about telling the truth without any compromise.

Sirunu is no stranger to the music industry as his journey started in 2007 when he and three other artists - Mr H, Menzo and Kay-gee - started a group called HM Squared. They were the first local act to perform at the East London Carnival end- of-year event. Sadly, the group split as they had to work to provide for their families.

Fast-forward to 10 years later, Sirunu lived his dream when he shared the stage with rapper Yanga from East London. He has never looked back.

He says his new offering brings something different.

"Lately, the hip-hop industry is mostly trap. I always wanted to sound different. My music is a blend of ragga muffin with an American slang to a trap 808 beat. So, it can also accommodate everyone, even those not into hip-hop," Sirunu says.

He says he is grateful for the break at Asanda Empires.

"An old friend gave one of my songs to Asanda, who was impressed with what he heard and demanded to meet with me. As they say, the rest is history," Sirunu says.