Become an effective slasher in 2019

However, no career path is without challenges, warns Makhatini. He says there are some checks one needs to make before becoming an effective slasher, especially if one already has a full-time job.

These include:

• Conducting a self-assessment to check how much extra time you can dedicate to your side hustle, whether it needs a financial injection to get off the ground and how you will allocate the additional income to your expenses.

• Checking with your current employer for possible conflicts of interest as different employers have different rules when it comes to employees with side jobs.

• Keeping your main source of income to take care of the majority of monthly expenses and fulfil your other financial needs should the side hustle not pay off immediately.

• Building on your savings and emergency fund to ensure you are covered in case things don't work out, especially if your side hustle needs financial support to get it started.

• Updating your CV to ensure you showcase the skills gained through your side hustles.

Sort out your admin

Once you have done your checklist, the next steps are to set up your business and get it running, which may seem daunting, but it honestly isn't.

"It only needs you to put on your admin hat and take it one step at a time," explains Kendi Sapepa, founder of clothing brand Barbara McKenzie and writer at She Leads Africa.

Steps to get your side business going includes registering your business, creating templates for your quotes and invoices, building a profile, getting a logo, creating a social media presence, keeping track of your product or service offering, and most importantly sorting out your tax.

Pros and cons of side hustling

According to youth portal youthvillage.co.za, multiple in

come streams create a sense of security and allows you to split your financial responsibilities.

While your monthly salary may cover rent, car instalments and groceries your side hustle may cover expenses related to leisure and investments.