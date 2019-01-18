Another own goal by Safa

Sedibe has complained that Fifa did not offer him a platform to air his views on the matter before banning him. He has also blamed Safa for apparently not availing some of the material which might have been useful for him to take on the world football governing body.

There is clearly animosity between Sedibe and Safa.

This week, Safa responded to his allegations by dispatching two media statements dismissing the claims.

"Safa and [Danny] Jordaan reserve their rights in this matter, and will seek to take the necessary legal action against Leslie Sedibe," Safa said in one statement.

The finger-pointing and accusatory tone between the two parties is not good for the image of football in the country.

Sedibe is correctly aggrieved that Fifa slapped him with a ban, but making wild allegations might not help his cause. We call for both parties to come to their senses and resolve their differences amicably.