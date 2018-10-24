Too much blood spilt at protests

A university is supposed to be a place where future leaders of the country in different fields are moulded.

It is supposed to be a safe and a peaceful place where students can go about the business of learning and being trained without being disturbed.

Of course, it is to be expected that now and again students would embark on protest action. It is not just a SA phenomenon, it happens all over the world.

This is because at their age and stage of intellectual development, students are inclined to question authority and challenge that which they see as unjust.

Without a vibrant student movement, many democratic countries would not be what they are today.

The advent of democracy in 1994 meant that students now enjoyed the freedom of assembly and to protest without the restrictions experienced by the generations that came before them during the states of emergency of the 1980s and early 1990s.