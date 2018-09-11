Academic activities at Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) remain suspended until further notice due to ongoing violent protests.

“Due to the volatility of the situation and the risk to the safety of staff and students‚ the university had no choice but to come to this decision‚ which aims to normalise the situation at the institution‚” said the university’s spokesperson Willa de Ruyter.

SA Democratic Students Movement (Sadesmo) student leader Sthembiso Ka Shandu condemned the violent protests‚ saying they were no longer about seeking justice for Monareng.

“We have distanced ourselves from these protests‚ because the manner in which they are carried shows that it is no longer about demanding justice for Monareng but pursuing other things‚” Ka Shandu said.