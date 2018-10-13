Trump vows 'severe punishment' for Saudi Arabia if Khashoggi was killed

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a CBS interview on Saturday that there would be "severe punishment" for Saudi Arabia if it turns out that missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Trump said he did not want to block military sales to Saudi Arabia, one option that has rattled U.S. defense contractors, saying, "I don't want to hurt jobs."

Khashoggi, a prominent critic of Riyadh and a U.S. resident who wrote columns for the Washington Post, disappeared on Oct. 2 after visiting the consulate.

"We're going to get to the bottom of it and there will be severe punishment," Trump said.

Asked whether Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman gave an order to kill Khashoggi, Trump said, "Nobody knows yet, but we'll probably be able to find out."

Trump added in excerpts of the "60 Minutes" interview that will air on Sunday, "We would be very upset and angry if that were the case."