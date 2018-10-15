Saudi Arabia starts internal probe into disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi, source says

Saudi Arabia has begun an internal investigation into the disappearance of a prominent journalist at its Istanbul consulate and could hold people accountable if the evidence warrants it, according to a Saudi official.

At the weekend, King Salman ordered the Saudi public prosecutor to investigate the fate of Jamal Khashoggi, partly due to information received from Turkish authorities, the Saudi official said on Monday.

He spoke anonymously because he wasn’t authorised to discuss the matter.

While Saudi Arabia and Turkey have already said they would co-operate in a joint investigation, this would be a separate inquiry, the official said.

After gathering information from the Turks and the joint team, “the feeling from the leadership was we needed an internal investigation to make sure we’re getting the right story here,” the official said.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who was critical of the Saudi leadership, was last seen entering the consulate on October 2.

Turkish authorities have said he was killed there, a claim that Saudi Arabia has vehemently denied.