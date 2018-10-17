SA welcomes probe into Jamal Khashoggi’s disappearance

The government has welcomed an investigation into the disappearance of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey.

Khashoggi, a critic of Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, is believed by Turkish officials to have been killed and dismembered after entering the Saudi consulate on October 2.

The disappearance has sparked criticism of the Saudis, with cancellations by some major guests of the kingdom’s upcoming Future Investment Initiative conference, nicknamed “Davos of the desert”.

In July, President Cyril Ramaphosa secured a $10 billion (R144.43 billion) investment agreement from Saudi Arabia, and more recently, Reuters reported that Saudi Arabia is mulling taking an equity stake in Denel.