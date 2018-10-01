The price of petrol will push to a record high from midnight on Tuesday‚ with the Central Energy Fund (CEF) announcing that under-recovery in August would prompt fuel increases ranging from 99c to R1.79.

Amid some speculation‚ the CEF has not passed on the increases from September’s fuel price intervention‚ when price rises were capped at 5c a litre in a bid to take some pressure off motorists.

The price of unleaded 93 petrol will therefore rise 99c‚ unleaded 95 R1 and diesel R1.24. Illuminating paraffin will cost an additional R1.04 and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) R1.79.