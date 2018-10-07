Worried Zimbabweans fill up cars and stockpile goods, bank sees improvement soon

Zimbabwe’s central bank governor sought to reassure the public on Saturday as people again formed long queues to fill up their cars in the capital, with others panic-buying basic goods like cooking oil and sugar.

The panic has been caused by recent changes introduced by the government and a worsening US dollar crunch, but the governor, John Mangudya, told Reuters that people should not be worried and that he expected an improvement in the next 48 hours.

“The problem is that we did not explain things. This economy is a sentiment driven economy so we need to communicate more with the society,” he said.

The southern African nation dumped its hyperinflation-wrecked currency in favour of the US dollar in 2009 but a shortage of cash dollars has worsened following a disputed election won by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in July. Fuel queues started building up this week and on Saturday outlets in Harare had either run out or had long queues as drivers patiently waited for their turn to fill up their tanks.

“I have been here for an hour because the queue is moving slowly. I have no choice because I need the petrol,” said one motorist, who identified himself as Pascal, at a service station in the Avondale suburb in Harare.

At some outlets owned by Total, attendants only served motorists with pre-paid cards. Other outlets refused mobile payments, preferring bank cards and cash. Zimbabwe spends $80 million on fuel imports every month.