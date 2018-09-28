Now I know why the flock do the Bazalwane hug

It is only this past Wednesday that I finally understood the science behind the bazalwane hug; where they embrace with great discomfort, at least a foot away and with only their hands making physical contact. I get it now. It is a necessary contraceptive for misdeeds - however innocent.

I pulled into the laundromat for my quarterly coat cleansing and parked right next to a Hummer. An inordinate machine, and a rare sight in our small rural town. I was keen to see who the gentleman alighting was and busied my mind with colourful contrivances about their character.

A middle-aged man dressed like an additional member of the Isley brothers descended as if he had just commanded St Peter to roll out the red carpet. An aura about him instantly announced that he was no ordinary folk. He carried a basket load of suits and some whites. He was confident and seemed to know that he is known. Indeed, the staff at the cleaners greeted him with familiarity and started on registering his apparel.

A long white silky scarf caught my attention. It had beautiful embroidery of a church name along his neck as he demonstrated to the young man serving him how he wears it.

My suspicion of his Christian agency was confirmed by another older man who walked in and greeted him as "Bishop." Now I could complete the potboiler in my head with ease.

'There is a church donation especially dedicated for the care of his suits and his Sunday garb. That monster he drives does not run on anointed oil; the tithes must be substantial at this institution. His car registration was not local, so he came from afar to heed his calling. And from his dress sense, he was a wild youngling before the holy ghost saved him."