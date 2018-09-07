Holding key to mobile fridge not for the faint-hearted

You must know the hierarchy of the patrons, differentiate the good braai meat from the portions reserved for local boys and preserve enough stock to be enjoyed the next day. It's a gruelling task.

Typically, the responsibility is assigned to the heavyweight aunty with the nasty side eye. The one who speaks louder than the party music when she says "No. Your employed uncles haven't even started drinking yet! Go help with the chairs in the tent." as her nephew tries his luck.

I am not that aunt. In fact, most of my nieces and nephews look like peers. If you add the length of my Afro, I'm 1.5 metres tall and weigh less than a sack of mealie-meal.

The only reason I remain undefeated in karate is because I quit the sport on the first day I was scheduled to spar with a tall, dark and handsome lady who kept her head tilted at exactly 30 degrees the entire time she was staring at me.

I usually remove the "11-12 years" labels from my favourite frocks.

Oh, and without the support of a fully cushioned bosom, my stern voice literally dissipates into nothingness by the time it reaches my cute lips.

Basically, I do not look like I could successfully refuse my uncle entry to the mobile fridge, or any reasonably tall thirsty adult for that matter.