Mooted anti-smoking laws will disadvantage informal traders

With an estimated 2.2-million hardworking table top traders, hawkers, spaza shop owners and home-based operators across all nine provinces, there can be little doubt of the importance of the informal trade in South Africa.

They continue to provide the jobs that President Cyril Ramaphosa, with the support of the minister of small business development, has prioritised; the jobs that the formal sector seems unable to deliver.

The operating realities of the informal trade are vastly different from those of the formal sector. For the informal trade, everyday is a struggle, and every cent is valuable.

There are no banks to give loans, no insurance if stock is stolen, and no paid holiday and health benefits.

These are people who instead of waiting for help, have taken their destinies into their own hands and are going out to battle for their families' wellbeing.

Sadly, while the president and the minister of small business have recognised the importance of this sector, the publishing of the Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill by the Department of Health on May 9 undermines the government's support for the informal sector.