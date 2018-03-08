EFF leads from front in debate on expropriation of land

Land dispossession is a very painful chapter in the history of South Africa.

There is now a general consensus among progressive forces on the negative impact of apartheid and colonialism of a special type as two fundamental factors responsible for theft of land.

Despite many wars of resistance such as the First Frontier War of 1779 and the Bambatha Rebellion of 1906, African people remained a subjugated people stripped off of human dignity.

Ironically, it was the late Afrikaner scholar Sampie Terreblanche who succinctly related the tyranny of colonialism and its impact on the lives of African people.

The economic exclusion of an African was more pronounced after the passing of the 1913 Natives Land Act. This notorious racist legislation not only accelerated the pauperisation of an African, but it also confined him to nothing but a mere wage labourer determined by the alliance of gold and maize (white Afrikaners who dominated the agricultural industry and the English speaking Anglo-Saxons who dominated the mining industry).

This unholy alliance was the result of the 1910 political compromises between Afrikaners and the English speaking Anglo-Saxon that led to the creation of the Union of South Africa.