The ANC in the Eastern Cape has called for a meeting with Julius Malema’s EFF over the future of the Nelson Mandela Bay mayorship.

Lulama Ngcukaitobi‚ the ANC Eastern Cape secretary‚ said he would lead a delegation of provincial leaders to have formal talks with the EFF on the matter. They were waiting for a response to a letter confirming when the meeting would happen.

This comes after Malema last week announced in Parliament that his party would be tabling a motion of no confidence in NMB mayor Athol Trollip – this because the DA didn’t vote for the EFF’s motion to expropriate land without compensation.

“We are going to remove the mayor of PE‚ not because he stole money or anything [but] because we want to teach these white people that we mean business when we say expropriation of land without compensation‚” he later told supporters.

He said the EFF was going “to cut the throat”‚ just to show the DA they didn’t owe them anything.