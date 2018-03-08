Only the truth will set Gigaba free

But today Gigaba has become so discredited that the news that he was moving back to home affairs as minister following President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet reshuffle was received with incredulity. How could Ramaphosa, a president who rose to the highest office in the land on the back of promising to root out corruption and state capture, kept a man who is so deeply implicated in aiding and abetting the Gupta family in their nefarious scheme?

The president probably believed that axing Gigaba from finance was punishment enough and that he could do no further harm if sent back to home affairs. Well, it has hardly been two weeks and Gigaba already finds himself entangled in a new web of Gupta controversy over their South African citizenship.

He failed to appear before parliament, reporting sick, yesterday when he was to be grilled about contradictions in his statements about Atul Gupta not being a South African citizen when information from the electoral commission and elsewhere indicates that he is.

It may be too late for Gigaba to redeem himself in the eyes of South Africans, especially after this latest controversy. His dream of one day becoming president have certainly gone up in smoke.

However he can still ensure that his name does not end up on the wrong side of history by owning up to his role in doing favours for the Gupta family. It is not too late for him to "unburden" himself by telling the nation the truth.