League's bid to ban court actions fails

The ANC Women's League has failed in its bid to have the national conference adopt a policy banning disgruntled members from approaching the courts to resolve internal disputes.

During debates on the renewal of the ANC and amendments to the constitution of the party, the league proposed that the ANC should declare it unlawful for any matter to be resolved through courts and that the party must not entertain cases filed against it.

A source in the plenary said a delegate from the women's league went to the podium during the report-back session demanding that nothing within the ANC should go to court.

The fight by the league came after former ANC president Jacob Zuma said in his political report on Saturday that the party must take drastic steps against members who take the party to court.

Decisions of the various provincial structures of the ANC have been nullified by the courts after they were approached by disgruntled members following leadership disputes, among others.

Responding to the proposal by the league, Febe Potgieter, who was delivering the report to plenary, reminded delegates that the party's rule could not supercede the constitutional rights of members of the ANC.

Reporting back to media on constitutional amendments, ANC leader Mathole Motshekga said that when disputes arise within the organisation, they have decided it must be resolved internally.