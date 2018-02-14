The ANC Women's League‚ who were once staunch supporters of Jacob Zuma‚ has accepted the decision by the national executive committee to recall the president.

"The African National Congress Women's League has noted the decision of the African National Congress national executive committee to recall President Jacob Zuma. As the disciplined integral part of the ANC‚ the ANCWL abides by the ANC NEC decision‚" the league said in a statement.

The Women's League‚ led by embattled Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini‚ have been found wanting after their preferred presidential candidate and former African Union commission chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma lost the race to Cyril Ramaphosa by 179 votes.

The NEC‚ which is the highest decision-making body of the ANC between conferences‚ took a decision in the wee hours of Tuesday morning to recall Zuma from the Union Buildings.