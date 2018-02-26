Ma-E album launch more like Ma-Who?

Madi was invited to Ma-E's album launch at The Venue in Diepkloof, Soweto, at the weekend. Yes, Madi thought the exact same thing, who the heck is that?

Well, Madi rocked up and was surprised to find that Ma-Ewas that kwaito star wannabe.

The place was packed to the rafters, which surprised Madi because she honestly did not know that people still recognised him.

To be honest, his performance was underwhelming, to say the least.

He sounded exactly like what he is - an old man trying to sound relevant.

The only person Madi saw who was a bit of a mood lifter was Kid X, who featured on one of Ma-E's songs.

The boy is a cutie, but a performer he is not. His career never really took off, did it?

Maybe he should think of opening a car wash.