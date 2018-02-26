Ma-E album launch more like Ma-Who?
Madi was invited to Ma-E's album launch at The Venue in Diepkloof, Soweto, at the weekend. Yes, Madi thought the exact same thing, who the heck is that?
Well, Madi rocked up and was surprised to find that Ma-Ewas that kwaito star wannabe.
The place was packed to the rafters, which surprised Madi because she honestly did not know that people still recognised him.
To be honest, his performance was underwhelming, to say the least.
He sounded exactly like what he is - an old man trying to sound relevant.
The only person Madi saw who was a bit of a mood lifter was Kid X, who featured on one of Ma-E's songs.
The boy is a cutie, but a performer he is not. His career never really took off, did it?
Maybe he should think of opening a car wash.
The ladies would love seeing him topless on a hot summer's day, but definitely not on the stage.
Some other irrelevant performers like Maphorisa also took to the stage, and this is when Madi started yawning.
Madi also made her way to Taboo for Mobi Dixon's birthday celebration, where she spotted Cassper Nyovest in some beanie and jersey get-up that made him look like a kid who was dressed for preschool by an overbearing mother.
It wasn't snowing outside, bra Cassper, hle.
Mo Flava also showed face and he looked pretty good.
Madi spotted a bit of a receding hairline, though. You may want to have that checked out before we end up looking like Reverend Meshoe.
Birthday boy Mobi Dixon looked adorable. Such a cutie.
It wasn't mentioned exactly how old he was turning, but Madi's guess is 12. Good genes.