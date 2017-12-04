Thank God for VIP sections, not VIPs
Maditaba is claustrophobic, which is why she has never attended an EFF rally. So she was very apprehensive about attending Cassper Nyovest’s concert at FNB Stadium.
At the very last minute Madi put on her Louboutin’s and went to check out what the fuss was about.
To say it was packed to the rafters would probably be the understatement of the year. Cassper did it. He set out to fill FNB Stadium and boy, was it packed.
Thank goodness for VIP, as Madi has a phobia of mixing with randoms.
Cassper’s performance blew Madi away too. It was a concert to end all concerts. Absolutely breathtaking.
When he came out in that traditional Zulu attire with a ripped body and Zulu dancers, Madi’s night was made.
But Nadia Nakai needs to put some clothes on. Girl, you are no Beyoncé, who has the talent to perform in knickers.
Madi bumped into interesting things in the VIP lounge. Boity Thulo showed face in some random outfit, with a cap to boot. Girl, if your weave tracks need touching up, do it before stepping out to go to an event and spare us the cap. She seriously looked like someone Madi would see handing out penis enlargement pamphlets on a street corner.
Madi raised an eyebrow when Miss Thulo was all buddy-buddy with Cassper’s alleged new squeeze, Thobeka Majozi – you know, the one whose pregnancy rumours were squashed by Cassper like a cockroach. Boity, are you for real?
Girl, we all know you still have the hots for the shorty, so why act all cordial with the girl who replaced all your feminine products in his bathroom? So fake.
Madi also schlepped to Taboo nightclub in Sandton where the after party was held. What a relief to see Nomuzi Mabena without styling gel!
Somizi Mhlongo was also there, with curly afro extensions that looked like something in a waxing salon bin.