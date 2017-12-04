Thank God for VIP sections, not VIPs

Maditaba is claustrophobic, which is why she has never attended an EFF rally. So she was very apprehensive about attending Cassper Nyovest’s concert at FNB Stadium.

At the very last minute Madi put on her Louboutin’s and went to check out what the fuss was about.

To say it was packed to the rafters would probably be the understatement of the year. Cassper did it. He set out to fill FNB Stadium and boy, was it packed.

Thank goodness for VIP, as Madi has a phobia of mixing with randoms.

Cassper’s performance blew Madi away too. It was a concert to end all concerts. Absolutely breathtaking.

When he came out in that traditional Zulu attire with a ripped body and Zulu dancers, Madi’s night was made.