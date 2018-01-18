Campaign season has begun in earnest and the main parties are playing politics

The 2019 general elections are just over a year away. This makes 2018 the year of the political party.

The ANC's 106th birthday celebrations marked the beginning of campaign season in earnest. And this was not lost on the EFF and DA who used the same weekend to get attention.

Given that the ANC's elective conference produced an outcome that was least anticipated, all eyes are now on new ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Voters and investors alike are watching to see if he will drive the agenda of organisational renewal on the one hand, and rebuild the capacity and restore the integrity of state institutions on the other.

In his January 8 statement, Ramaphosa was unequivocal about confronting criminality within the state and made an undertaking that the ANC under his leadership would deal decisively with allegations of corruption and state capture.

This includes reinstating criminal investigations as well as the establishment of a commission of inquiry into state capture which President Jacob Zuma recently announced.