ANC needs to confront capitalist system to deliver on promises

For the ANC to deliver on its promises, it needs to wean its government off the neo-liberal diet.

The essence of the ANC NEC message delivered by its president Cyril Ramaphosa at the weekend has left many South Africans optimistic.

At last, the ANC has a leader who is believable when he speaks. While this is good, it is disconcerting that the ANC does not seem to be ready to confront the capitalist system that has condemned millions of our fellow citizens to lives of brute survival.

It's good that the ANC plans to reduce the concentration of ownership and control in the economy by expanding the mandate of the competition authorities and also plans to use state procurement and the awarding of concessions to promote broad-based black economic empowerment and encourage greater worker ownership.

But, for this to happen, the ANC needs to deal with the obstructive role that the National Treasury has played in our economy over the past two decades.

Despite the advances made in the past 21 years, the high levels of unemployment, poverty and inequality have been exacerbated by the neo-liberal paradigm, which remains dominant in driving government's economic policy.

The neo-liberal economic principles and philosophies are premised on a belief that growth must occur first, then employment will follow and increase, leading to an improvement in the distribution of income.