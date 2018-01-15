Sourish note to start the year on
Madi would like to start off by offering her condolences to the family and loved ones of ntate Keorapetse Kgositsile, who died recently.
Madi caught a glimpse of the memorial service. One thing stood out for her - Lebo Mashile's homage to the legendary poet.
Oh, Lebo is a powerhouse bathong, and had Madi falling over her custom-made couches. Brilliant ausi. You are untouchable.
Okay, let's move along.
OH HELL NO!
Bathong, can people stop the nasty habit of not celebrating their loved ones' birthdays just because they happen to be in January!
It is almost a curse to be born in this month because all one can expect is a disingenuous "happy birthday" ditty and a cup of water as a present, with the excuse that "It's January!"
Couldn't you have bought a present in December?
It's not fair. Let's not treat January babies like they begged us to guzzle our last cents away, tuu?
January is such an irritating month. Madi keeps getting invited to these random events that are as dull as Zanele Mbokazi's personality. Why she keeps gracing them is a bigger mystery than "where are the pots", honestly.
Last week she twice made her way to Taboo at the weekend, and both times she couldn't stop yawning.
On her first trip, Madi noticed that DJ Capital still believes gyms should be outlawed, while DJ Warras had unsuspecting ladies all over him like flies on tripe. Careful girls, he has a tendency to kiss and to tell - on radio nogal.
Madi also bumped into the cute couple that found each other after another woman's heartache; Luthando "Lootlove" Shosha and rapper Reason.
They wore coordinated white outfits, and Lootlove looked great; no eye bags whatsoever. The make-up and accessories were on point. Clearly the sister is not losing any sleep over the two kids asking mommy where daddy is.
Then, on her second trip, Madi was subjected to Babalwa Mneno, who looked deplorable. Babs, never the queen of style. Madi thought she was the worst she's ever looked in a top with her bra on full display. It wasn't even a Victoria's Secret bra, which baffles Madi.
Then she saw it befitting to top the monstrosity with some random pants that were tightly buckled.Aowa Babs, that was painful to watch, love.