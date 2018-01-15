Sourish note to start the year on

Madi would like to start off by offering her condolences to the family and loved ones of ntate Keorapetse Kgositsile, who died recently.

Madi caught a glimpse of the memorial service. One thing stood out for her - Lebo Mashile's homage to the legendary poet.

Oh, Lebo is a powerhouse bathong, and had Madi falling over her custom-made couches. Brilliant ausi. You are untouchable.

Okay, let's move along.