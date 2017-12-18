SA gives Jussie Smollett Gqom and freedom

Even American superstar Jussie Smollett can't help but lose himself on the dance floor listening to Distruction Boyz's Gqom banger, Omunye.

"That is my jam. We played it yesterday and everyone just got up. It was amazing," Smollett said.

The 35-year-old actor and singer, renowned for his role as openly gay musician Jamal Lyon on TV drama Empire, has been in South Africa since Saturday.

Rocking bright-hued separates from local designers at a media briefing hosted by Nandi Madida yesterday in Rosebank, Johannesburg, Smollett revealed that he would be shooting a music video for his soon-to-be-released new music.

He plans to drop his debut album in March, while the first single for the album will be released on January 5.

Smollett has been shooting a series of visuals to promote the album. The first music video, for a song titled Freedom, stars actress Tika Sumpter and was filmed in Los Angeles.

He also shot one in Miami for a song called Catch Your Eye, featuring Swizz Beatz. Now for the song, Hurt People, he will direct the video, set to film here in SA.