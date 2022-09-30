SOWETAN | Cosatu needs to be firm with ANC
By Editorial - 30 September 2022 - 10:19
Once again a Cosatu congress has announced that the trade union federation needs to rethink its relationship with the governing ANC. This call has become monotonous.
There has hardly been a gathering of SA’s largest trade union formation that has not announced that it had misgivings against the ANC since the party ditched the reconstruction and development programme and replaced it with the growth, reconstruction and development programme (Gear) in 1996 – two years into the democratic era...
SOWETAN | Cosatu needs to be firm with ANC
Once again a Cosatu congress has announced that the trade union federation needs to rethink its relationship with the governing ANC. This call has become monotonous.
There has hardly been a gathering of SA’s largest trade union formation that has not announced that it had misgivings against the ANC since the party ditched the reconstruction and development programme and replaced it with the growth, reconstruction and development programme (Gear) in 1996 – two years into the democratic era...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos