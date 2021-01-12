Decolonised mind needed for absolute freedom

High time Africa forged a new postcolonial path for herself

A decolonised mind is a powerful weapon to gain absolute freedom the depth of coloniality through which the world order has been hegemonised by Euro-American imperialists in developing Third World countries has created deep-rooted pseudo epistemological truths portrayed as our everyday reality.



All developing countries, particularly African countries, subscribe to Euro-American culture that has eroded the indigenous way of doing things. Many features entrench coloniality such as media imperialism, democracy, international political hegemony, and economic manoeuvring masqueraded as globalisation. Over centuries, these features have been gradually and subconsciously purveyed as the building blocks of modern enlightenment and civilisation which have come to be assimilated by Africans as they try to define their own post-colonial rule...