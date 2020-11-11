Opinion

Government needs private firms for journey

Covid-19 exposes shortcomings in public sector’s digital transformation strategy

By Vishal Barapatre - 11 November 2020 - 09:25

The Covid-19 pandemic has exposed flaws in many organisations’ digital transformation (DX) strategies, but the public sector was perhaps left most wanting, with government having virtually no business continuity plans in place due to its complex structure and low level of automation. While the digital disruption challenged organisations to reinvent the way they operate, most entities and departments within the public sector would not have had a business continuity plan as a key objective in their mandate.

By its nature, any government organisation is complex – both from a technical and organisational perspective – due to its expansive interdepartmental make-up. SA's government is further hamstrung by its low level of automation, with most processes still carried out manually...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bushiris’ bail bid succeeds: Evangelical couple released on R200,000 each in ...
Ayabukwa mourned as police say suspect was killed by community members
X