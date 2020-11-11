Government needs private firms for journey

Covid-19 exposes shortcomings in public sector’s digital transformation strategy

The Covid-19 pandemic has exposed flaws in many organisations’ digital transformation (DX) strategies, but the public sector was perhaps left most wanting, with government having virtually no business continuity plans in place due to its complex structure and low level of automation. While the digital disruption challenged organisations to reinvent the way they operate, most entities and departments within the public sector would not have had a business continuity plan as a key objective in their mandate.



By its nature, any government organisation is complex – both from a technical and organisational perspective – due to its expansive interdepartmental make-up. SA's government is further hamstrung by its low level of automation, with most processes still carried out manually...