Government slams alcohol abuse after rise in deaths and arrests in level 2

The government has come out strongly against alcohol abuse, after several booze-related crashes and arrests in the days after the controversial ban was lifted.

In a statement on Monday, government spokesperson Phumla Williams slammed the alcohol-related incident that led to the deaths of Tshwane metro police officers.

Two police officers were also arrested among the 740 taken into custody for allegedly driving under the influence at the weekend.

Williams said the lifting of the alcohol sales ban had been seen as a positive development as it meant the fight against Covid-19 was progressing well.

“Tragically, the positive progress that the country has been making towards containing the spread of Covid-19 is being dampened by reports of alcohol abuse, recklessness and terrible vehicle crashes and fatalities on our roads,” she said.