"Haal die ding uit. Ek wil nie die ding in my hê nie. [Take this thing out. I don't want this thing in me]‚" the pupil screams.

"Ons kan nie‚ dis 'n drip en ons help jou. [We can't‚ it's a drip and we are trying to help you‚]" paramedics tells the boy.

In the video he tells the paramedics his name‚ that he is 14 years old‚ and from Danville in Pretoria. His legs are full of scratch marks. A bystander can be heard saying that the wounds look self-inflicted. The unknown drug had apparently been found on the learners.

"Boeta‚ as jy wil voel jy gooi op‚ gooi op. [If you feel like vomiting‚ vomit]‚" paramedics tell him.

"Ek wil nie. Dis die drip wat my seer maak. Ek het nie ge-f**** rook nie. [I don't want to. It's the drip that is hurting me. I didn't smoke anything]‚" the boy tells paramedics.

The substance is packaged inside a small black bag. It looks similar to dagga.

Selepe said the young adults and scholars were in a stable condition in hospital. The police had sent the unknown substance to the forensic labs for analysis.

"Police have opened an inquiry for forensic result. Various government departments‚ such as health‚ trade and industry‚ have been contacted to look into this matter. Parents are urged that‚ if they notice any suspicious package‚ to remove it from kids and report to police‚" Selepe said.

More videos and pictures have since emerged on social media.