South Africa

AKA's ex bodyguard accused of corruption at Fort Hare

Ex-director of human resources Tladi is among the accused

02 April 2024 - 12:00
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
AKA ex bodyguard
Image: supplied

Slain rapper AKA's ex bodyguard who charges R56k a day, and a former director of human resources at the University of Fort Hare are among 15 accused of corruption at the institution. 

Anwar Khan, who owns The Pentagon Group, a private security agency took care of Forbes’s security in Durban for eight years.

Police said the accused face a string of charges ranging from fraud, corruption, kidnapping, murder and attempted murder.

Some of the accused are the university's employees and four of them are currently on suspension.

The accused were arrested during the Easter weekend in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Western Cape and Eastern Cape.

The arrests, which are in connection with violence and corruption at the university, bring the total number of people nabbed to 25. 

Khan's security company has protected the likes of TD Jakes, Michael Jackson, Oprah Winfrey, Snoop Dogg, Alicia Keys and Kendrick Lamar.

Forbes and his friend, celebrity chef and entrepreneur Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane, were shot dead in February 2023 on the sidewalk outside Wish restaurant in Florida Road. 

Dr Paul Tladi, former director of human resources at the university is among the accused. 

chabalalaj@sowetan.co.za 

