Police are at the Umhlathuze municipal offices in Richards Bay after a shooting which left two people dead on Thursday.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said: “Information indicates an off-duty bodyguard shot and fatally wounded another bodyguard.
“The suspect was also shot and fatally wounded by another bodyguard colleague of the first victim. Investigations will be instituted to establish what could have been the motive for the shooting.”
Umhlathuze municipality communications manager Bongani Gina confirmed the “tragic shooting” in the early hours.
“Law enforcement authorities are on the scene to manage the situation and investigate the circumstances” he said.
Shooting at Richards Bay municipal office leaves two bodyguards dead
