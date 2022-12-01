Covid-19 hit HIV detection in Europe, threatens eradication progress

The number of people in Europe with undiagnosed HIV has risen as testing rates fell during the Covid-19 pandemic, threatening a global goal of ending the disease by 2030, a report said.

The joint World Health Organisation (WHO) and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) report said that in 2021 a quarter fewer HIV diagnoses were recorded compared to pre-pandemic levels in the WHO's European region.

This region includes Russia and Ukraine, which have the area's highest rates of HIV infection.

This setback was likely because services related to HIV, including testing, were sidelined in many European countries during the two years of the pandemic, the report found.

"It's likely that reduced testing and extra demands due to the Covid-19 pandemic on clinical sectors and also on public health institutes did impact case detection in 2020 and 2021 and we do believe that this is still continuing even today," ECDC HIV expert Anastasia Pharris told a news briefing on Wednesday.