At least two trucks caught alight after a crash on the N3 near Heidelberg, resulting in northbound lanes to Johannesburg being closed.
The N3 toll concession said northbound traffic is travelling contraflow on the southbound carriageway.
“Expect traffic congestion and heavy delays in this region. Road users are requested to slow down and approach the area with caution.”
TimesLIVE
N3 to Joburg closed after truck crash near Heidelberg
Image: Supplied
At least two trucks caught alight after a crash on the N3 near Heidelberg, resulting in northbound lanes to Johannesburg being closed.
The N3 toll concession said northbound traffic is travelling contraflow on the southbound carriageway.
“Expect traffic congestion and heavy delays in this region. Road users are requested to slow down and approach the area with caution.”
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Motorists loot overturned truck on Durban freeway
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos