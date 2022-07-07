Boris Johnson resigns as UK prime minister
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was sad to be leaving the best job in the world in a resignation statement on Thursday, and added: “Them's the breaks.”
“I know that there will be many people who are relieved and perhaps quite a few who will also be disappointed. And I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world,” Johnson said in a speech outside Downing Street.
“But them's the breaks,” he added.
