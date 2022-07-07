Grandmother due in court for failing to alert police of grandchild's rape
A grandmother will stand trial for failing to report the rape of a minor.
Her 12-year-old grandchild was raped by an uncle.
The grandmother and uncle cannot be named to protect the minor.
The uncle has been convicted of two counts of rape by the Atteridgeville regional court. His sentencing is due to resume on July 14.
According to the NPA, the 30-year-old man raped his niece at their home in 2019.
“They lived in the same yard. The child was asked to go close the gate one night and the uncle saw her, took her to the toilet and raped her. She reported the incident to the grandmother who failed to report the matter and didn’t do anything,” said NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.
The gran is expected to appear in court on July 20.
TimesLIVE
