British Airways to resume flights to Cape Town, ramp up service by December

British Airways expects to ramp up its services to SA to include double daily flights between the UK and Cape Town by mid-December following SA’s removal from the UK’s much criticised Covid-19 “red list”.

On Friday the airline said it was expecting to offer daily services to Johannesburg, also by mid-December.

“Following the welcome news that a significant number of countries have been removed from the UK government’s red list, British Airways is resuming services and increasing frequencies to a number of destinations.

“British Airways is set to ramp up services to popular winter sun destination SA, with daily services to Johannesburg expected by mid-December. The airline will also restart services to Cape Town, offering three flights a week in November before moving to a double daily service in December,” it read.