World

UK PM Johnson visits church where lawmaker was stabbed to death

By Reuters - 16 October 2021 - 10:43
(L-R) Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party, Boris Johnson, Prime Minister, and Priti Patel, Home Secretary, arrive to lay flowers at Belfairs Methodist Church on October 16, 2021 in Leigh-on-Sea, United Kingdom. Counter-terrorism officers are investigating the murder of Sir David Amess, the Conservative MP for Southend West, who was stabbed to death.
(L-R) Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party, Boris Johnson, Prime Minister, and Priti Patel, Home Secretary, arrive to lay flowers at Belfairs Methodist Church on October 16, 2021 in Leigh-on-Sea, United Kingdom. Counter-terrorism officers are investigating the murder of Sir David Amess, the Conservative MP for Southend West, who was stabbed to death.
Image: Hollie Adams

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday visited the church where lawmaker David Amess was stabbed to death a day earlier in what police say they are treating as a terrorist attack.

Amess, 69, from Johnson's Conservative Party, was knifed repeatedly in the attack at about midday on Friday in Leigh-on-Sea, east of London, during a meeting with constituents.

Johnson, interior minister Priti Patel, and leader of the opposition Labour Party Keir Starmer were among those to lay flowers in tribute to Amess at the scene of the murder.

Johnson and Starmer stood side by side in a moment of silence before leaving. On Friday, Johnson said Britain had lost a fine public servant and a much-loved friend and colleague.

In a statement early on Saturday, police said the early investigation had revealed a potential motivation linked to Islamic extremism.

Police arrested a 25-year-old British man at the scene on suspicion of murder, adding it is believed he acted alone.

Amess in the second lawmaker in little over five years to be murdered while out meeting constituents, after Jo Cox was shot and stabbed in June 2016, a few days before Britain voted to leave the European Union.

Australia designates far-right group as terrorist organisation

Australia on Monday designated a right-wing extremist group as a terrorist organisation for the first time, a ruling that gives Canberra the power to ...
News
6 months ago

MTN accused in US court of paying 'protection money' to terrorists

Telecoms giant MTN on Monday said it was reviewing allegations raised in a US complaint that accuses several firms of paying protection money to ...
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rare interview with Cyril Ramaphosa: End of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ...
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling