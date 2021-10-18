'There will be major pushback': lawyer on children 'not needing parental consent' for Covid-19 vaccine

A lawyer has criticised the health department for saying children over 12 did not need their parents' consent to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

He said there had been a spike in consultations about the issue after the comments made on Friday “and I don't quite know what to tell them”.

Health minister Joe Phaahla said from Wednesday children between the ages of 12 and 17 would be eligible for Covid-19 vaccinations.

Director-general of the national health department Nicholas Crisp said parents would not be required to give consent for their children to be vaccinated as the Children’s Act provided for 12 to 17 year olds to give their own consent for any medical treatment.

But according to Johannesburg divorce lawyer Shando Theron, the Children's Act says the opposite.

“In terms of the Children's Act, children under 18 need their parents consent for most things. The Termination of Pregnancy Act is an exception.”