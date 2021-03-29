Some things are getting better for SA children, even if the improvements are slight: Stats SA

In many key areas, things are getting better for SA's under-5s, a Stats SA report released on Monday shows.

For instance, there was a decrease across the country in the number of children with a low birth weight, and more than half of the children born between 2014 and 2018 were exclusively breastfed.

These findings are contained in the Stats SA report, “Trends in Selected Health Indicators Regarding Children Under 5 Years in SA”, which is based on five-year trend information from various internal and external sources, and covers a number of selected health and socio-economic indicators.

These include low birth weight, breastfeeding status, vaccination, infant mortality and access to safe drinking water.

When it came to the latter issue, the Stats SA figures showed there was no significant improvement in the percentage of households with access to safe drinking water between 2014 and 2018. However, the figures for access were mostly high.