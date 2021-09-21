WATCH | Body camera footage, 911 call reveal clues in Gabby Petito’s disappearance

TimesLIVE video takes you through body camera footage, a 911 recording of a domestic dispute and other evidence in the Gabby Petito case, which has been in international headlines for more than two weeks.

Petito was reported missing on September 11 after she didn't return from a road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. Following an exhaustive search, police found the remains of a young woman reportedly matching Petito in an American national park.

Laundrie has since gone missing too and is yet to be found by police.

We take a look at the events which captured the world’s attention.

TimesLIVE