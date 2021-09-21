Free State man arrested after child's body found in maize field

The body of a missing seven-year-old Free State girl has been found in a maize field after an extensive search by police and community members.

A 25-year-old man was arrested in QwaQwa on Monday, said police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele.

Makhele said the girl, from Tlholong township near Kestell, went missing on Saturday.

“She was last seen accompanying her friend of the same age.”

The friend alleged they met a man who is known in the area, who gave them R5 and asked the girl to walk with him.

“She never returned home and the man could not be traced as police and community looked all over for him with no success.

“On Monday the suspect was traced at HaNchabeng Village in QwaQwa where he was arrested. He will be formally charged.

“The body was recovered in a nearby maize field.”

Makhele said a post-mortem will be conducted to establish the child's cause of death.

TimesLIVE