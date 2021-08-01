Trump raises big money in early 2021, but doesn't spend much

A fundraising group run by former President Donald Trump raised $62m (R905m) in the first half of the year but only spent $3m (R43m), with the biggest chunk of money going to a pro-Trump research center and more than $65,000 (R949,260) to Trump's own hotels, according to federal records published on Saturday.

Trump, a Republican, established the Save America committee in November shortly after losing the presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden. Under Federal Election Commission (FEC) rules, the committee has broad leeway in how it can use its money.

A filing with the FEC showed Save America made a $1 million contribution in June to the America First Policy Institute, a nonprofit run by veterans of his administration.

The group's leadership includes Brooke Rollins, who led the White House's Domestic Policy Council under Trump, and Larry Kudlow, who led Trump's National Economic Council.

The money spent at Trump hotels was described as covering lodging or meals, according to Save America's filing.