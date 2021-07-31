In one-two punch to Trump, Justice Dept OK's release of taxes, memo

Former President Donald Trump suffered twin setbacks on Friday when the Justice Department cleared the way to release his tax records and disclosed a memo showing he had urged top officials last year to falsely claim his election defeat was "corrupt."

The department, reversing course from the stance it took when Trump was in office, told the Internal Revenue Service to provide the Republican businessman-turned-politician's tax records to congressional investigators - a move he has long fought.

Trump was the first president in 40 years to not release his tax returns, as well as other documents, as he aimed to keep secret the details on his wealth and activities of his family company, the Trump Organisation. The Democratic-led House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee has said it wants the tax data in part to examine whether Trump had taken inappropriate advantage of US tax laws.

Handwritten notes taken by Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue in December and released on Friday by the House Oversight and Reform Committee painted a damning picture of Trump as he desperately sought to get the Justice Department to take the unprecedented step of intervening to try to upend his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden.

The fact that the Justice Department let congressional investigators obtain the notes marked a dramatic shift from the Trump administration's repeated assertion of executive privilege to skirt congressional scrutiny.

"Just say that the election was corrupt + leave the rest to me and the R. Congressmen," Trump told Jeffrey Rosen, referring to Republicans, in a December 27 phone call days before Rosen was appointed acting attorney general.

The notes showed Rosen told Trump the department could not and would not "change the outcome of the election."

Trump's representatives did not respond to a request for comment.

The Justice Department ordered the IRS to provide Trump's tax returns to the House panel, saying the panel has invoked "sufficient reasons" for requesting it.

The department's Office of Legal Counsel concluded it had erred in 2019 when it found the committee's request for Trump's taxes to be based on a "disingenuous" objective aimed at exposing them to the public. The committee engaged in a two-year legal battle with the Treasury Department after then-Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin defied a subpoena for Trump's taxes.

In a court filing late on Friday, the Treasury Department said it was prepared to hand over Trump's tax returns to the committee and would not object to giving him 72 hours' notice before the documents are handed over.

After another legal fight, the Manhattan district attorney's office in February separately obtained Trump tax and financial records in a criminal investigation centering on his company, though the material was not publicly disclosed.

During Trump's presidency, the Justice Department was accused by Democrats of bending to his personal and political goals. Its recent actions illustrate a different approach under Biden.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, welcomed the department's action, saying access to the documents represents "a matter of national security."