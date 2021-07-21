Health department fears looting spree will push Covid-19 numbers up

Kubayi said a decision was taken to temporarily halt the vaccination rollout during the riots.

“This was done to ensure the security of the vaccines so that they didn't end up in the wrong hands or get lost because people were not able to move across the province,” she said.

Kubayi said vaccination has commenced in KwaZulu-Natal. Operations in Gauteng, where vaccination was stopped for a day, have since resumed.

“In terms of health facilities that were disrupted, we were able to secure distribution of oxygen to hospitals with police escorts.

“We also had to engage the security cluster where there was a need for interventions and support.”

Kubayi said work was continuing to assess the losses, especially in KZN. “We have a sense of where we are, especially in KZN specifically, but it is not yet finalised because some of the people are still accessing the sites to see what is there and quantify what the loss is.

She warned people not to consume medicine bought on the black market as it could be contaminated.

The DA’s Siviwe Gwarube asked Kubayi what contingency plans had been made to assist damaged pharmacies because “thousands of people are not able to access their medications and health facilities”.

Portfolio committee chair Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo asked Kubayi what citizens should do if they find medication among looted items.