Rockets land near Kabul presidential palace during Eid prayers

By Reuters - 20 July 2021 - 09:46
A man gets ready to leave after hearing the sounds of rocket explosions landing near the presidential palace, during an outdoor gathering for Eid al-Adha prayers attended by President Ashraf Ghani (front row), in the palace compound in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 20, 2021, in this still image taken from TV footage.
Image: RTA/via REUTERS

Rockets landed near the Afghan presidential palace in Kabul on Tuesday during prayers for the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, a live television broadcast showed.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. President Ashraf Ghani continued with the prayers despite multiple loud explosions, TV images showed.  

Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani (front row) attends Eid al-Adha prayers at the presidential palace, moments before the sounds of rocket explosions can be heard, in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 20, 2021, in this still image taken from TV footage.
Image: RTA/via REUTERS

